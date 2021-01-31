AdEx Network Trading 5% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $46.84 million and $2.02 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00906275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.24 or 0.04499769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029989 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,738,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,595,897 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

