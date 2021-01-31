Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stake Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 143.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,415 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.32% of Adient worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adient by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.