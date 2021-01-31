AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 2,940 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

