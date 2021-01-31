Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 80,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

