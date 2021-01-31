aelf (ELF) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.18 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. aelf has a market capitalization of $72.50 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.00898210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.63 or 0.04464495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

