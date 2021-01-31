Aeon (AEON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,478.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $10,478.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00405172 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

