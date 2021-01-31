Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARPO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

