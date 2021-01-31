Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Reaches $30.16 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.16 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 376,136,148 coins and its circulating supply is 330,315,204 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

