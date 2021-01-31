AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $8.95 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

