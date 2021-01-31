AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

