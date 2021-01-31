Aion Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $34.60 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,695.37 or 1.00246285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.31 or 0.01074938 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.00307738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00194787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001958 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00028184 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00030857 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

