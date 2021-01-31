Akroma Price Down 49.6% Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Akroma has a total market cap of $6,248.66 and approximately $103.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,283.38 or 0.03938773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022489 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars.

