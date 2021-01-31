Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 57.5% in January

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,007. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

