Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Down 41.4% in January

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NYSE ALK opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

