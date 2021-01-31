Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.72 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 74.8% higher against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00257370 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00105953 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00031214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,951,722 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

