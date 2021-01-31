Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 610,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,647. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $434.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

