Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,311,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 2,304,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of ALEAF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.