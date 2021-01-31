Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $791.06 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Algorand has a market cap of $791.06 million and $299.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00195762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $816.36 or 0.02500840 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,243,170,527 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

