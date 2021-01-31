Alias Price Up 123% Over Last 7 Days (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Alias has traded 123% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alias has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053251 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00193994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000245 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009876 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003196 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

