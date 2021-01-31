All Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $245,710.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $245,710.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00899393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.87 or 0.04413011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030292 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars.

