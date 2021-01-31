Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Lessened by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 332.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after buying an additional 413,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Mizuho raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

