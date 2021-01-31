Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 445,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Allot Communications has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.25.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.