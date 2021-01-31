AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $330,454.93

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $330,454.93 and approximately $101.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

