Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,653. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

