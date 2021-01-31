Alpha Coin Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $3,534.01 and $15.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,655.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.06 or 0.01191682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00526076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002327 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

