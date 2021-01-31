Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 104.1% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00006307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 104.1% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $372.57 million and $168.46 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00132439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066229 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

