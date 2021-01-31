Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $343.11 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00006002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 84.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $343.11 million and approximately $123.87 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00274340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

