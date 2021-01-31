Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $27.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,835.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,778.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,641.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.