Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,772.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,637.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

