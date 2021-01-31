Alphacat (ACAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $147,354.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $649,054.91 and $147,354.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

