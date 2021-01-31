Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ALPN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 148,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

