Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.65 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

