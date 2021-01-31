Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGTF. CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

ASGTF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

