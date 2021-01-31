Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $846,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

