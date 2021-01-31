Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3,179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

