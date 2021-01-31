Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

