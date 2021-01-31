Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

