Ambrosus (AMB) Market Capitalization Hits $10.51 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133706 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

