American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,499 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,576,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

AAL opened at $17.17 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.