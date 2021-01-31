American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,499 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,576,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

AAL opened at $17.17 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.