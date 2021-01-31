American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of AFINP stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.