American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

NYSE:AFG opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

