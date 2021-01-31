American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

