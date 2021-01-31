American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,121,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $193.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.