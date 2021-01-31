American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,535 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

