American Research & Management Co. Buys 5,331 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after buying an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

