American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

