American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 355,977 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.