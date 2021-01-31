AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

