Amoveo Trading 22.6% Higher This Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $26.83 or 0.00080006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars.

