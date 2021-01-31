Analysts Anticipate Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will announce sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full year sales of $7.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $7.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.94 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $17.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bionano Genomics.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.